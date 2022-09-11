Archie And Lilibet Are Officially Closer To The Throne But Without Their Titles

In the wake of the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, members of the British royal family received new titles and positions in the line of succession.

King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to Prince William and his wife, Catherine Middleton. The royal website was also updated to reflect that the new Prince of Wales is also officially the next in line to the throne, with his son, Prince George, now second in line to the throne. In addition, Camilla Parker Bowles was named queen consort.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their children also remain without titles, according to the royal website. While Harry and Meghan gave up their official royal titles and duties in 2020, a 1917 edict from King George V states that grandchildren of the monarch can be styled with "prince" and "princess," TIME reports.

During their controversial interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan indicated their children would be denied titles because they'd be mixed race. Being denied titles meant being denied security, something the duke has been trying to get for his family since he and Meghan stepped down.

The official spokesman for King Charles III addressed Hello! Magazine's questions about this, saying that they'd be updating the website as new information was given to them, but their main focus was on getting through Queen Elizabeth's funeral, now set for September 19.