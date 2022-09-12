Resurfaced Interview With Princess Anne Has People Talking About The Queen's Reaction To Princess Diana's Death

Buckingham Palace may be the heart of the British monarchy, but Balmoral Castle has been the setting for some of the most important moments in recent royal family history. What has been considered a vacation home to the Windsor clan was also the place where Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly engaged, per the New York Post. The outlet adds that the "Scottish summer home," described by many as "freaky" and "surreal," was allegedly the queen's favorite place in the world. Her Majesty, like her predecessors, spent time there every summer. It's fitting, then, that Balmoral Castle was the place where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days. She passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, with family members by her side.

For Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, though, the haunting memories associated with Balmoral Castle continue to grow. Not only is the castle in the Scottish Highlands the place where they said goodbye to their beloved grandmother, but according to Oprah Daily, they were there when they learned about the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Now, just days following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a newly resurfaced interview with Princess Anne has everyone talking about the queen's reaction to Princess Diana's death in 1997.