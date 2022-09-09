There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died

When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).

Around that time, the monarch's family was notified and the queen's children and grandchildren did the best to make their way to the Scottish estate Balmoral as quickly as possible to be by her side.

However, the Daily Mail reports that only Elizabeth's eldest children, the now King Charles III, and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, actually made it to her bedside to say goodbye before she died that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Charles and Anne were the only two children in Scotland at the time, and the rest of the royal family has to fly to reach the estate.

The queen's other two sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who were accompanied by his wife Sophie, rushed in on a private jet from Berkshire, as did Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, the queen's eldest grandson. Unfortunately, according to Nottinghamshire Live, the jet landed at Aberdeen airport at 3:50 pm, not enough time to reach Balmoral before the queen's death.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew in solo from London and reached Balmoral at about 8:30 pm.