Twitter Is Fuming Over Who Hillary Clinton Just Compared The Queen To

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II have been pouring in since her heartbreaking death on September 8. Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shared a joint message on their Twitter accounts, saying that they both mourned the queen's passing and that they gave "thanks for her extraordinary life."

"Throughout her remarkable 70-year-reign," they added, "she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people." When talking to Variety at the premiere of her new AppleTV+ docuseries, "Gutsy," Hillary added that she was "privileged to meet her and spend time with her." She added that her stay at Buckingham Palace was the "highlight of [her] time in public service" because of the one-on-one time she got to spend with Queen Elizabeth.

But when Hillary was on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, September 11, she made a comparison that has Twitter fuming.

"I think Nancy Pelosi is the gutsiest woman in politics now," Hillary said. " She has shown, through all kinds of turmoil and challenge, what it means to — somewhat like the queen, to be drawing an analogy here — get up every day, put on those heels she wears, suit up for a fight for the values and ideals she strongly believes in."

"What an insult to Queen Elizabeth," one Twitter user wrote in response. Another added that "[t]he Queen was never hateful like Pelosi" while others just shared laughing emojis.