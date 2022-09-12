Piers Morgan Has Two Bold Requests For Prince Harry

It's no secret that Piers Morgan has been very opinionated about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex over the years. The TV personality has often spoken out with his thoughts about Meghan and the rest of the royal family. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Morgan didn't hold back when it came to sharing some heated comments about Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

In a piece that Morgan wrote for the New York Post, he noted that Harry wished his father well in his role as king, but has deeply hurt King Charles III by exiting the royal family and speaking about him in a negative light over the past two years. Now, Morgan has some suggestions for Harry moving forward. The TV host says that the Duke of Sussex needs to quit hurting the royal family with his words and needs to put a stop to his upcoming bombshell memoir, which is sure to include plenty of private information about the royals. Morgan also notes that if Harry really wanted to make the transition to king easier for his father, he would also speak with Meghan about no longer publicly bashing the royals as well. "He and his wife, Meghan, have also hurled endless other incendiary bombs at the royals, branding them a bunch of callous, uncaring racists," Morgan writes.

Only time will tell how Harry will behave going forward, and if the queen's death will impact his memoir.