Inside William And Catherine's New Plans For The People Of Wales

According to Town & Country, Prince William and Catherine Middleton will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III confirmed William's new title during his first ever speech as reigning monarch, stating, "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales." He went on to praise Catherine and William, saying, "Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations."

Interestingly, the title of Prince of Wales was not given to William automatically, unlike his new Duke of Cornwall title. It was King Charles' choice to pass on the prestigious title to his son, making his words about the title even more meaningful. Now, Prince William — who just released his first statement as the official Prince of Wales — has spoken to the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford. In his statement, Prince William said he was deeply honored "to serve the Welsh people" alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, and said that the pair will "spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales" (via Twitter).

The statement featured a generally positive and uplifting tone, with William stating that he and Catherine "look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise." He also vowed to "seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."