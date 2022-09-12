A Royal Twitter Account Has Officially Been Removed Because Of King Charles

When Queen Elizabeth II passed, the former Prince of Wales officially became king. Before the queen's death, King Charles III resided in Clarence House with his wife, Camila, the former Duchess of Cornwall and newly instated queen consort. To coincide with their official London home, a Twitter account aptly named @ClarenceHouse was created to follow their whereabouts. The account would tweet out photos of the pair as well as information about charities they supported, places they traveled, and political happenings.

But as of September 11, the Twitter account announced that it would no longer be in use. Their profile bio was altered to reflect the change, saying, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow The @RoyalFamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort." The same is true for the account's Instagram page. On September 8, the account posted what would be the final Tweet and Instagram post. It reflected the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

While other royal accounts have remained active, their handles have already changed. The account for William and Kate, which was previously the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is now The Prince and Princess of Wales.