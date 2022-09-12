Kate Middleton's Bond With The Queen Began Long Before You'd Expect

Kate Middleton, now Princess Catherine of Wales, forged a strong, close relationship with Queen Elizabeth. "The queen very much regards Catherine as ... a safe pair of hands," Joe Little, Majesty Magazine's managing editor, told Us Weekly in 2021. Over the years, the queen and Catherine have been photographed sharing a laugh at royal outings, such as a joint appearance in 2012 during the queen's Diamond Jubilee, per Harper's Bazaar.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge recently moved their family to Adelaide Cottage to be within 10-minutes' walk of the late queen's Windsor Castle home, per NBC News. Previously, William and Catherine lived at Kensington Palace to be closer to Elizabeth when she had resided at Buckingham Palace, per Us Weekly.

The duchess and the queen took advantage of this close proximity to enjoy each other's company. "Sometimes they'll casually catch up over afternoon tea," a source told Us Weekly. "But other times, they'll have more formal meetings, where the queen will give intense one-on-one training about taking on the crown."

In recognition of her respect and esteem for her granddaughter-in-law, in 2019, Queen Elizabeth honored Catherine by naming her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. According to British Heritage, this prestigious award honored the duchess's service to the queen. But while Catherine has officially been part of the royal family since her marriage to Prince William on April 29, 2011, her relationship with the queen began years earlier.