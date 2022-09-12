The Awkward Moment Caught Between Meghan Markle And A Royal Fan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had returned to Europe in September 2022 to support a number of charities, and they happened to be in England when they heard the queen was unwell. Prince Harry — like other members of the royal family — traveled to Balmoral to be with the queen in her final hours. Sadly, Harry didn't make it before she died; he was then the first in the family to leave Balmoral after the queen's passing. Meghan — who also didn't see the queen — has been by her husband's side since. To the surprise of many, she greeted mourners outside of Windsor Castle alongside her husband and Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales — but not everyone seemed happy to see her.

Walking along the line of people, Meghan appeared to have been snubbed by some royal mourners. According to Page Six, two women didn't put out their hands to get a handshake from Meghan, while another donned sunglasses and looked away from the Duchess of Sussex.

Some on Twitter applauded the move. One wrote: "I'm trying to figure out why she's even there? She's not an HRH. Has nothing to do with the crown. For someone who said they wanted to live private lives, she sure likes to put herself out there." Though others thought Meghan deserved more respect; one tweeted: "I feel sorry for [Meghan], she came to support her husband in [the mourning] of his grandma."

Before the Platinum Jubilee, 47% of British adults polled disliked Meghan and 26% liked her, according to Newsweek.