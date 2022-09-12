Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports.

Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton, this version of the Crown of Scotland was created in 1540 by the order of King James V of Scotland (via The National). Made from "gold, silver, and precious gems," The National reports that this "centerpiece of the Honours of Scotland" holds some of the "oldest Crown jewels in Britain" and Europe.

Usually, the Crown of Scotland is on display at Edinburgh Castle in the Throne Room with the other Honours of Scotland, People explains, "unless it's brought out for special events." The National adds that often, the crown is used to represent the Sovereign's presence during official ceremonies.

The Crown of Scotland is the first of four crowns that will be used in events for the queen's funeral, which has been set for September 19.

Mary Queen of Scots was the first monarch to be crowned with this version of the Crown of Scotland, The National reports. King Charles III will be the next monarch whose coronation ceremony the Crown of Scotland will be a part of.