All The Days Of Our Lives Characters Who Are Returning To Salem This Fall

"Days of Our Lives" viewers will be happy to see some familiar faces returning to Salem this fall. According to the latest promo, many beloved characters will be back in action as a new season of the long-running soap opera kicks off. Viewers will see Abigail Deveraux DiMera — played by Marci Miller and other actresses over the years — return as a spirit to reunite with her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) after he finds out the identity of her murderer, per Soaps. The two will have an epic and heartbreaking reunion that is sure to be emotional for viewers.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant will make his way back to Salem to visit with his friends and family members and he'll have his twins, Carver and Jules, with him (via Soaps Spoilers). Sadly, it seems that Eli's wife Lani Price won't accompany him on the trip as she's likely still in prison for shooting and killing her biological father, T.R. Coates.

Meanwhile, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will also be back in action in Salem. Rex has been popping in and out of town for the past few years and as a doctor, it seems that he'll be the one treating Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts after they were exposed to a deadly toxin that will leave their lives hanging in the balance. The situation will bring the Johnson boys back to town as well.