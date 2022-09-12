Robert Scott Wilson Compares Streaming Soaps A Decade Ago To Streaming Days Of Our Lives Now

It's official. "Days of Our Lives" is no longer airing on NBC and fans can only watch the long-running soap opera with a subscription to the Peacock streaming app (via TVLine). The announcement was made back in August, and many fans were less than enthusiastic about the news. Nevertheless, the sudser aired its final episode on NBC, ending its more than 57-year run on the network. However, in true soap opera fashion, there was some drama surrounding the episode. Due to King Charles III's first speech following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the episode was interrupted for viewers on the East Coast, who were unable to see how the show ended its run on network television, per People.

However, many members of the "Days of Our Lives" cast have been encouraging fans to make the move to Peacock to continue watching new episodes daily (via TV Insider). Stars like Peter Reckell (Bo Brady), Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez), Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady), Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), and more have filmed promos trying to persuade viewers to follow them to streaming.

Now, fan-favorite actor Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis, Ben Weston) is telling it like it is when it comes to the sudser's new home on the Peacock app, and revealing why fans should be excited about the new chapter for the soap opera.