Why Many Fans Missed The Last Moments Of Days Of Our Lives' Run On NBC

"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.

"This is a big change, but it's still going to be the same 'Days' that you know and love," said executive producer Ken Corday — whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the soap opera. "It's still 'Days of Our Lives' but it's not your mother's 'Days of Our Lives.' It changes, it's growing, but in all the best ways," Corday added, per Soap Opera Digest.

On Friday, September 9, "Days of Our Lives" was set to make history. Fans gathered around their televisions to watch the final broadcast of sudser on NBC. However, before the episode could air in its entirety, it was cut off, leaving many viewers unable to finish watching the soap's final NBC telecast.