Why Many Fans Missed The Last Moments Of Days Of Our Lives' Run On NBC
"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.
"This is a big change, but it's still going to be the same 'Days' that you know and love," said executive producer Ken Corday — whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the soap opera. "It's still 'Days of Our Lives' but it's not your mother's 'Days of Our Lives.' It changes, it's growing, but in all the best ways," Corday added, per Soap Opera Digest.
On Friday, September 9, "Days of Our Lives" was set to make history. Fans gathered around their televisions to watch the final broadcast of sudser on NBC. However, before the episode could air in its entirety, it was cut off, leaving many viewers unable to finish watching the soap's final NBC telecast.
King Charles interrupted the final NBC episode
"Days of Our Lives" fans tuned in to give the soap opera a big sendoff as the final episode on NBC aired on Friday. However, many were displeased when the episode was cut short and the network broke in with news coverage of King Charles III's first speech following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (via TVLine).
People reports that the episode cut off just as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) was in the DiMera crypt talking to her presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and telling him that she'd moved on after getting engaged to her current boyfriend Li Shin. Of course, fans were furious about the show's final broadcast being interrupted and took to social media to share their thoughts.
"This final episode of 'Days of Our Lives' to ever air on NBC is disappointing. We aren't British. Give it a rest!" one person tweeted. "So disrespectful of NBC to interrupt 'Days of Our Lives' on its last day on regular tv for non-breaking news! Completely disrespectful! Cable news exists for a reason!" another fan wrote. "I UNDERSTAND THAT THE QUEEN DIED AND IT'S A BIG DEAL...IN EUROPE. BUT WE ARE NOT A MONARCHY. SO WE DONT NEED 24/7 COVERAGE WHEN DAYS OF OUR LIVES IS AIRING THEIR LAST EPISODE EVER ON NBC," a third fan commented in all caps.
"Days of Our Lives" fans will now have to continue watching the soap on Peacock.