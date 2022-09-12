A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look

The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.

Back in July, Lizzo rejoiced via Twitter upon hearing about the impressive accolade nods, so it's understandable that she showed up with an outfit at the ceremony to match the show's larger than life aura. In an Instagram post captioned, "Hello, Emmys!" the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker can be seen fiercely posing in her deep red, tulle Giambattista Valli-designed ensemble with an above-the-knee cut and a train to die for (via Harper's Bazaar). Dressed by celebrity stylist, Jason Rembert, and stunning in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, she reminds us that the more hate she receives, the bigger and better Lizzo claps back.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One Twitter user reposted one of the three photos from the original post, writing: "Lizzo's outfits need to be talked about more cause wow. look at her." Another concurred, tweeting: "oh Lizzo really outdid herself holyyyy #emmys"