Lizzo Had The Ultimate Clap Back To Bodyshamers In Her 2022 VMAs Speech

Fans were quick to call out Aries Spears for his comments on Lizzo's body. One Twitter user said, "I'm appalled by the lack of self awareness. He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance[s], and play[s] an instrument at the same time." In fact, Lizzo did it all on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday night, as she performed both "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" from her new album (via Page Six).

Not only did Lizzo kill it a stunning, body-hugging pink number at the top of the show, but she later won the Video for Good award for her hit "About Damn Time" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Fans were hoping for Lizzo to deliver one of her iconic clap backs after the news of Spears' body-shaming comments, but the singer instead used her time to encourage voters of the awards show to use their voices for more important elections. "[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country," Lizzo said in her speech. "So, remember when you're voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."

Before leaving stage, Lizzo did (sort of) address the news, saying, "Now, to the b*****s that got something to say about me in the press ... I'm not gonna say nothing." Instead of clapping back, Lizzo just held up her award and said a definitive, "I'm winning." That the most iconic non-clap back, clap back ever.