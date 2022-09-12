The Queen's Children Are Showing Uncharacteristic Unity After Their Mother's Passing
Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 sent shockwaves all over the world, triggering a period of mourning both for those who knew Her Majesty personally and those who idolized her. According to a tweet from royal correspondent Charlie Proctor, an estimated 750,000 people will visit the queen's coffin over a span of four days. Large crowds have also gathered around Buckingham Palace since she passed, forcing the closure of a nearby metro station, MyLondon reports. Even international mourners are hoping to pay their respects in the U.K., as flight searches from the U.S. to London spiked nearly 50% after the late monarch's death was announced (per Reuters).
Clearly, tragedy has brought together thousands, if not millions, of people worldwide, and it's also united members of the royal family. On September 10, the queen's grandsons William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, shared a bittersweet reunion after being involved in a feud over the last few years. The two, along with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greeted crowds gathered outside of Windsor Castle.
Now, the queen's children have also banded together in honor of their late mother.
The queen's children united to stand by their mother's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's children have appeared to be distant from one another for years, according to Express. For one, the four siblings — King Charles III; Anne, Princess Royal; Andrew, Duke of York; and Edward, Earl of Wessex — have a considerable age gap, with roughly 16 years separating the oldest and youngest siblings. MailOnline also notes the said rivalries and differences in interests that have divided Elizabeth's children. And of course, Prince Andrew's role in the royal family has been shattered after his involvement in a sexual assault lawsuit, which likely drove a wedge further between him and his siblings.
But similar to how William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently reunited, the four joined together to stand guard by the queen's coffin. King Charles III along with his three younger siblings led a procession through Edinburgh, following their mother's coffin to St. Giles Cathedral (via AP News). There, the king, Anne, Andrew, and Edward participated in the "Vigil of the Princes," where they collectively stood beside the coffin in a somber tribute (a historic moment for Princess Anne).
The four also reportedly came together once news broke of the queen's worsening condition, although Charles and Anne were the only two present at the time of their mother's death, with Andrew and Edward arriving shortly after (per Hello!).