The Queen's Children Are Showing Uncharacteristic Unity After Their Mother's Passing

Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 sent shockwaves all over the world, triggering a period of mourning both for those who knew Her Majesty personally and those who idolized her. According to a tweet from royal correspondent Charlie Proctor, an estimated 750,000 people will visit the queen's coffin over a span of four days. Large crowds have also gathered around Buckingham Palace since she passed, forcing the closure of a nearby metro station, MyLondon reports. Even international mourners are hoping to pay their respects in the U.K., as flight searches from the U.S. to London spiked nearly 50% after the late monarch's death was announced (per Reuters).

Clearly, tragedy has brought together thousands, if not millions, of people worldwide, and it's also united members of the royal family. On September 10, the queen's grandsons William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, shared a bittersweet reunion after being involved in a feud over the last few years. The two, along with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greeted crowds gathered outside of Windsor Castle.

Now, the queen's children have also banded together in honor of their late mother.