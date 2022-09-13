Mindy Kaling's 2022 Emmys Appearance Reignites An Old Rumor

When B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling appeared on stage together at the 2022 Emmy Awards, Twitter exploded with the longtime theory that Novak is the father of Kaling's children. The stars acknowledged the rumor, joking about their busy schedules while writing for "The Office." "No time for a social life," Kaling said. "You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your costars."

Per Entertainment Weekly, the stars only dated on and off between 2004 and 2007 — with Novak telling People their relationship was "complicated" in 2014 — but fans still aren't ready to give up on the best friends' potential love story. After all, the stars have gone to the Oscars together twice, and in 2020, Kaling shared with "Good Morning America" that Novak was in her family's COVID pod.

Though the collective internet would love to see the stars together, Kaling is raising her children, Katherine and Spencer, independently. She talked with Marie Claire in 2022 about her choice to become a single parent, which happened in her late 30s when she felt financially prepared. "The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life." she shared. "It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves."

Kaling also addressed her relationship with Novak, telling the outlet, "He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J."