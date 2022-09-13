One Of Kate Middleton's Dresses Made An Appearance At The 2022 Emmys

If one of the more stunning dresses on the Emmys red carpet looked familiar, you aren't wrong. Amid a sea of impressive fashion choices worn by the likes of Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Kerry Washington, actress Caitlin Mehner donned an ethereal, emerald green confection of a gown designed by Jenny Packham (via Page Six). If the name of that designer rings a bell, it's likely because she is a favorite of fashion icon Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has worn dresses by Jenny Packham since 2011 and sported her particularly memorable (and super-flattering) green dress during her controversial Caribbean tour in March (via Hello!). It's this fashion that Mehner, who is married to Danny Strong of "Dopesick" director fame, chose for her jaw-dropping Emmys look.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Page Six reports that the aptly-named "Wonder Glitter" gown cost over $5,000, but that the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge accessorized her outfit for a formal dinner in Jamaica with jewelry from the Queen's collection.

While Mehner wasn't wearing royal jewels, she looked "stunning" on the red carpet according to fans, and it must be said that with the Queen having died just last week, she couldn't have chosen a more perfect time to bring a bit of royal history to the US for TV's biggest night.