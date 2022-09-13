One Of Harry And Meghan's Friends Makes A Big Mistake On Live TV About The Queen's Coffin

Because the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her body has been lying in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh prior to being transported back to London to lie in state at Westminster Abbey (via the BBC). When journalist and biographer Omid Scobie spoke on live television about this plan, he made a critical error (via Daily Mail).

Scobie, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said that Queen Elizabeth's coffin would travel from Scotland "over to the UK," accidentally and erroneously suggesting that Scotland is not in fact part of the United Kingdom, which is most certainly is.

The journalist made the error while speaking to ABC News on September 8. He has now apologized for his mistake and explained via a Twitter post that his comment was a "slip of the tongue" made accidentally "in the chaos of breaking news" as the world was learning of Queen Elizabeth's passing. Scobie is the royal editor of Harper's Bazaar, and after Harry and Meghan moved to America, he became close to them, even writing the authorized biography of the couple "Finding Freedom."