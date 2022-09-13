Why Royal Fans Were Upset About Free Advertising On The Queen's Hearse

Before the official funeral on September 19, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will journey through the United Kingdom before pausing in Westminster Hall where the public has four days to pay their respects, per The Royal. Following the procession in Edinburgh, the queen will continue her long journey, flying from Scotland to Buckingham Palace where Her Majesty will lie in rest in the Bow Room prior to her time lying in state at Westminster Hall. The streets of London are set to make history when the queen's coffin arrives, as many people will be lined up to catch a glimpse of the passing hearse. While the procession is a planned road map scheduled by the royal family, there was one hiccup in the proceedings they didn't plan for.

According to the New York Post, as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh, onlookers noticed something off about the hearse. A sticker of the funeral home's logo was placed on the side window, visible to all passersby and media stationed at the castle to get a glimpse of the coffin. Many took to Twitter to express their distaste of the advertisement, with one saying "Sad days when the funeral director makes sure he gets free advertising all the way to Edinburgh. You should be ashamed of yourselves, William Purves."

The sticker for William Purves Funeral Directors was removed by the time the hearse arrived at Holyroodhouse (per the New York Post). Unfortunately, it didn't go unnoticed. The company's website was shut down for a bit due to traffic and a bad taste was left in the mouths of many.