Matthew Fox Reveals Why He Left Acting And The Project That Brought Him Back - Exclusive

Besides taking on what is obviously a "quality" leading role in the apocalyptic adventure series, Matthew Fox is listed as an executive producer for "Last Light." This was part of the reason why he chose to come back to acting. "I had checked out of the business in 2014 because I had accomplished the things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and I had a short bucket list of things that I did. But the idea of executive producing was something that I was fascinated by, and I wanted to have that experience," he told us.

That experience — plus playing the brilliant scientist and family man Andy Yeats, who saves the world in five episodes — was worth coming back for. Fox said, "It's been amazing, top to bottom. Even the performing part, the acting part, was far more fun and challenging ... It felt good to be doing it again, and I can't say enough about the experience with the entire cast and crew and producing team. Everybody brought their A game with such passion and commitment and hard work and long hours. I'm so proud of the experience."

His favorite part of filming? "It was the collaboration. It was the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. It was the entire team, the massive amount of people that it takes to do something like this and to move it around, between the UAE and Prague and stealing shots out of Paris. It was an incredible collaboration and that really warms my heart. Filmmaking is at its best when you have that sense of everybody working together to make something, hopefully, that's really special."

"Last Light" is now streaming on Peacock.