Joanne Froggatt And Matthew Fox Discuss Last Light - Exclusive Interview

What do you hope people take away from watching "Last Light"? What idea do you want to stay with them?

Froggatt: First and foremost, we're there to entertain people. I want people to say, "Wow, I couldn't stop watching. I had to binge it," as a base level.

Underneath that, I'd love them to take away the hope that love and humanity can bring. Yes, there's places in the world and people in the world where it's lacking, but also there's places and people where humanity is full and apparent. That gives us all hope, no matter what may or may not be happening around us. And maybe also an awareness of where we are as a world, as well.

Fox: In terms of the macro and the global backdrop for the series and the challenges that we have ahead of us as a species over the next several decades, we need to make a lot of changes. Moving away from fossil fuels is definitely high on the list, if not the highest.

I hope that they enjoy this story and that they're rooting for this family. I hope they relate to the concept that family is everything, and being compassionate and kind to those that are not part of their family is really a beautiful and important thing.

Yes, there's a warning in the series, underneath it. There's also a lot of hope. We have to believe in science and innovation and attention to the problem. We need to focus on the problem, both in governments and corporations. It's important for people to believe that this can be righted. This ship can be righted. It just requires the right amount of focus in the right places.