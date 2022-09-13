Jill Biden Shares One Of Her Fondest Memories Of Queen Elizabeth

Dr. Jill Biden will always remember sipping tea with the queen. On Tuesday, September 13, the First Lady spoke with NBC's "Today," telling Sheinelle Jones about her fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her passing. "What I loved about her was that she was really independent," commented Jill Biden, remembering meeting with the monarch at Windsor Castle in June 2021 with her husband, President Joe Biden. As Dr. Biden recalled, "We went up to her living room and they said to us, 'Don't talk about family.'" The queen was still mourning the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, "the first thing she starts with is family," remembered Dr. Biden, speculating that the monarch longed "to talk about her husband."

According to the First Lady, Queen Elizabeth II refused the couple's help serving tea. "She poured tea and Joe and I said, 'Oh, let us help you,'" recalled Jill Biden. "You sit there and I'll get the tea," reassured the queen. Ultimately, Dr. Biden remembers the monarch's impressive curiosity, noting that, "She wanted to know all about American politics." As reported by People, both Bidens are scheduled to attend the queen's funeral, the plans for which have finally been announced. In a September 8 statement honoring the queen, the Bidens commented, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era" (via The White House).