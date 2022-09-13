Queen Elizabeth's Personal Poet Shares Touching Words To Honor Her Passing

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has inspired everyone from world leaders to children to share memories and tributes. While some tributes, like Paddington Bear dolls and marmalade sandwiches, have been asked not to be left anymore, words about Queen Elizabeth II are still being written and shared. Poet Laureate for the United Kingdom, Simon Armitage, was moved enough to compose a poem — the second this year, per The Guardian.

According to gov.uk, Armitage was named Poet Laureate in 2019, becoming the United Kingdom's 21st Poet Laureate. The tradition, the website explains, began with King Charles II in 1668 and, while it originally was a lifetime position, a 10-year term limit was established in 1999 to "give more poets the opportunity to hold the position." Former Poet Laureates include William Wadsworth, Alfred Lord Tennyson, John Betjeman, and Sylvia Plath's husband, Ted Hughes. The Guardian adds that the position of Poet Laureate is chosen by the monarch, though has taken the prime minister's recommendation since 1790. Armitage was the queen's seventh Poet Laureate (via Owlcation).

Armitage's first poem of 2022, "Queenhood," was "written in celebration of [the queen's] platinum jubilee," The Guardian reports. Previously, he wrote a poem in honor of Prince Philip following his the Duke of Edinburgh's death. Other topics Armitage has covered include "the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and coronavirus," The Guardian reports.

His tribute to the queen, "Floral Tribute," was published by Faber on September 13.