How Days Of Our Lives' Bo And Hope Can Thank Queen Elizabeth For Their Wedding

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched so many amazing super couples fall in love and endure drama over the years. The long-running soap opera has offered fans some of the greatest romantic moments in daytime television history during its 57-year run, and it's almost impossible for viewers to choose their favorite Salem couple.

Through the decades there have been couples who formed in the early years of the show and provided a backbone for all the pairings that came after them. Couples such as Tom and Alice Horton, Mickey and Maggie Horton, and Doug and Julie Williams have always been looked at as couples who stood the test of time (via Live About). However, these couples' children and grandchildren have also been part of many super couples themselves.

Pairs such as Jennifer Horton and Jack Deveraux, Marlena Evans and John Black, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, Sami Brady and EJ DiMera, Ciara Brady and Ben Weston, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, and so many more have formed memorable and iconic duos in Salem over the years (via Fame 10). However, one couple, in particular, Bo and Hope Brady, has always been beloved by viewers.