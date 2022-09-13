Princess Anne's Face During The Queen's Final Departure From Scotland Says It All

Queen Elizabeth II's role as the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom history was far from her only title. She was the loving mother to four children, King Charles III, Andrew, Duke of York, Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Anne, Princess Royal. When news broke that the queen was under medical supervision at her Scotland home, her children rushed to be near her.

Princess Anne was with her mother at the time of her passing, making a heartfelt tribute to the queen in the wake of her death. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she said. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," she concluded. Her tribute to the queen showed just how much her mother meant to her. It's no surprise that she's been dealing with grief.

Princess Anne was still by her mother's side as her body left Scotland. She will be traveling on the plane with the queen's casket, and the look on her face as the plane prepared to leave said it all.

Even a fan on Twitter could sense the pain she was in. They wrote, "I keep looking at Princess Anne and hoping she has people to pour her a stiff drink and really look after her next week after the funeral. She looks raw with grief."