Which Brands Are Completely Shutting Down In Honor Of The Queen's Death?

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many brands have shown their support, offered condolences, and expressed their sadness. And while the gesture brands have made may seem innocent, many have not been well received. According to Insider, many companies put a sour taste in consumers' mouths with their tributes. For example, British energy company Ecotricity photoshopped an image of the queen to appear as though she was wearing one of their advertisements, and Domino's decided to turn their logos black in an attempt to honor her. Neither of these were greeted with much support and many dismissed the brands saying their posts were "disrespectful" and "insane."

But while some brands seemed to use the queen's death as a reason to promote themselves — many brands like Playmobil were quick to use their own products in their tributes — others honored her in the right way, choosing to shut down, pause services, or even reschedule events.