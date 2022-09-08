Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Shares Solemn Reaction To The Queen's Death

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning English monarch, sadly died at the age of 96. Following her death, her son, King Charles III, took the throne.

The new monarch released a heartfelt message that read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," adding, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The new king was not the only world leader to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, took to Twitter to write a moving tribute to the late ruler.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau wrote. " She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."

Queen Elizabeth was not only the monarch of England, but she also had a special role in Canada. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, she was the ruler of 14 countries, Canada included. While she did not have much power over Canada, the country has felt a special connection to the monarch for several decades.