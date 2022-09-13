The List's Exclusive Survey Reveals Which Royal Wedding Fans Loved The Most

According to The List's survey, the fan favorite wedding with 43% of the vote was the newly-named Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey was broadcasted worldwide, with an estimated one billion viewers admiring the grand wedding (via Westminster Abbey). A voter on The List's Youtube channel said, "Their love and happiness on their wedding day was crystal-clear and contagious." Others cited the bride's royal wedding dress, complimenting Catherine's classy and timeless look.

In second place with 36% of the vote was King Charles III and Princess Diana's wedding. To no one's surprise, this 1981 wedding continues to be a fan favorite, due to the people's love of Princess Diana, the stunning details of their wedding day, and the drama that ensued afterwards. One survey voter called King Charles and Princess Diana's wedding "the wedding of the century," adding, "Ignoring the aftermath, the wedding was matchless, timeless, and straight out of a fairytale."

King Charles III and Princess Diana's wedding day did not go as planned, however. Diana later spoke out on how unhappy she was leading up to the big day and almost called off her wedding. According to the BBC, the iconic royal couple divorced in 1996 after it was made public that Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowels, who he later married. Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. More than 25 years after her death, the world still mourns "the people's princess."