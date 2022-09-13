The Young And The Restless' Courtney Hope Opens Up With A Crucial Life-Saving Message

"The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope is someone who always likes to stay inspired. She told Soap Opera Digest back in 2021 that she often struggled with maintaining a balanced diet and exercise routine. She said, "I wasn't really eating and for a short time, I had bulimia. Then one day I went, 'What am I doing? This is not who I am.'"

Hope also admitted to having anxiety and dealing with mental health issues soon after her brother had passed away. She told Maurice Benard's YouTube series, "State of Mind," "I did a movie in Bulgaria and I got a parasite, and it slowly started to get worse and worse and worse, where I couldn't eat literally anything, and I started to get really, really thin. I had anxiety; I was on anxiety medication. There was a lot of stuff that I felt like I couldn't control and that was one thing, I was like, 'Well, at least I can look good.'"

And while Hope has been very open about her own personal struggles, she has also taken on another important cause: suicide prevention and awareness.