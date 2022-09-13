The Bold And The Beautiful Reveals Its Next Familiar Forrester Location Shoot
Besides love triangles and dramatic plots, there's one thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" is famous for: on location shoots. No other soap appears to deliver iconic storylines in an authentic on location setting like "Bold." In the past, viewers have witnessed the cast travel the globe to everywhere from Monaco to Australia to Dubai. There's no shortage of glamorous locales for the first family of fashion to bring their drama to (via CBS).
Each time the cast (and their characters) travel to these gorgeous destinations, a fair amount of drama unfolds. Per Soaps, in Australia, fans watched Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) face-off against Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). In Dubai, viewers witness Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) arrange for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to be unceremoniously dumped from a helicopter into the water (via Soap Central). More recently than either of those was the latest trip to Monte Carlo, which saw Steffy reunite with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) after months of believing he was dead (via Soaps In Depth).
However, this time around, the show is traveling to a familiar destination, one that Steffy knows very well. By the sounds of the location and the characters traveling to it, this will have major implications on a long time "Bold and the Beautiful" love triangle.
The love triangle of Brooke/Ridge/Taylor is headed to Aspen
Per Soaps, "The Bold and the Beautiful" supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk gave fans a special tidbit of information during a recent "Bold Live" taping. He said, "I mentioned a couple weeks ago that 'Bold & Beautiful' would be going on location." Following this, he dropped additional hints about the surprise location, saying it would take place outside of Los Angeles and the characters would board an airplane. However, the biggest piece of the puzzle was that it was the "home of the Spencer retreat," which is Aspen.
In the past, Aspen played a part in one of the most memorable moments in "Bold" history. Viewers will never forget Hope Logan (then Kim Matula) trapped in a gondola and being forced to watch as Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) married on the mountain. Hope and Liam are happily married now (to each other), but Aspen will always be home to one of the greatest obstacles in their love story.
This time, however, their parents are the ones jetting off to Aspen for a new adventure. The trip will feature Steffy, her father Ridge, Brooke, and her mother Taylor (Krista Allen). Since it's the Spencer retreat, it's likely viewers will see Bill as well. In fact, if Ridge chooses Taylor, Brooke will need someone to catch her when she falls. Their love triangle is back in full swing, with Ridge torn between the two women (via Soap Hub).