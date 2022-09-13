The Bold And The Beautiful Reveals Its Next Familiar Forrester Location Shoot

Besides love triangles and dramatic plots, there's one thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" is famous for: on location shoots. No other soap appears to deliver iconic storylines in an authentic on location setting like "Bold." In the past, viewers have witnessed the cast travel the globe to everywhere from Monaco to Australia to Dubai. There's no shortage of glamorous locales for the first family of fashion to bring their drama to (via CBS).

Each time the cast (and their characters) travel to these gorgeous destinations, a fair amount of drama unfolds. Per Soaps, in Australia, fans watched Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) face-off against Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). In Dubai, viewers witness Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) arrange for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to be unceremoniously dumped from a helicopter into the water (via Soap Central). More recently than either of those was the latest trip to Monte Carlo, which saw Steffy reunite with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) after months of believing he was dead (via Soaps In Depth).

However, this time around, the show is traveling to a familiar destination, one that Steffy knows very well. By the sounds of the location and the characters traveling to it, this will have major implications on a long time "Bold and the Beautiful" love triangle.