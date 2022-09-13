Days Of Our Lives Stars Reveal Their Feelings About Characters Returning From The Dead

During an interview with Soap Hub, "Days of Our Lives" actors Camila Banus and Eric Martsolf revealed their personal thoughts about the soap opera bringing so many characters back from the dead — and there have been plenty of them (via Nine). When Banus was asked if it was hard to continue to act shocked when former Salemites return from beyond the grave, she revealed, "We can bring things up, but the writers are going to write what they want. I'm as shocked as fans are when I see the scripts. We roll with the punches and try to make it as truthful as possible."

As for Martsolf, he says that his time acting on "Passions" — where he played the role of Ethan Winthrop — helped him be prepared for anything supernatural that "Days of Our Lives" may throw at him. "I'm so glad my training was at 'Passions.' That show got me ready for some of the lunacy we're experiencing — and I say 'lunacy' in a lovely way. It's okay to ask the audience to stretch their imaginations once in a while. It's healthy and good. As long as you bring it around with something that will touch the heartstrings and make it relatable," Martsolf stated.

It seems that both Banus and Martsolf are on board with dead characters returning as long as fans also want to see the reunions play out.