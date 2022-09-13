Days Of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Welcomes Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Into A Special Club

"Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry made history when she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "227" back in 1987 (via CNN). At the time, Harry was the only Black woman to ever take home the Emmy in the category and that remained true until Monday night when actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy in the same category for her role on "Abbot Elementary," per People.

Ralph accepted her award, singing "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves, while the crowd gave her a standing ovation. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs," the actress sang out with her trophy in hand. "To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," she said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you," she added.

Harry and Ralph are now the only two Black women to have won the award and Harry is so happy to finally have some company in the category. The actress didn't hesitate to share her joy over seeing Ralph win big at the 2022 Emmys and her words were heartwarming.