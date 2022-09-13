Fans' Hearts Are Breaking Over The Song Choice At Queen Elizabeth's Final Departure

Similar to how Prince Philip spent years providing input on the details of his funeral, Queen Elizabeth had a role in planning her funeral. For one, she chose Westminster Abbey for her funeral, which can accommodate 2,000 people, according to the Daily Mail. She will be buried next to Prince Philip.

At Prince Philip's funeral, his coffin was lowered into place in Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel with the Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland playing "Flowers of the Forest," via YouTube. This is the same song that was played as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved from Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral, via Twitter. The choice of song moved many. One tweeted: "'Flower of the Forest' on the pipes gets me every time," while one referred to the song as "so haunting and beautiful." Another tweeted: "[I] just knew that once [I] heard the pipes [I]'d be an emotional wreck," and one said it was "so lovely to hear the pipes as HM leaves this special place."

The Scottish folk tune has a history within the royal family; it was played at Queen Victoria's funeral, according to Clan Campbell Society (North America). It's typically only played publicly at funerals or memorials. The queen's coffin was flown from Edinburgh to an airbase near London and then driven to Buckingham Palace; she will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster from Wednesday until the funeral on Monday, September 19, via NBC News.