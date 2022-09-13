Twitter's Scandalous New Theory About Meghan Markle Is Causing An Uproar

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has taken heat from the press and public almost from the moment she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were first spotted together. Traditionalists frowned on the idea of an American actress intruding on the palace, and the British tabs have enjoyed painting her as a presumptuous Yank who lured her husband away from his family so that she could go Hollywood and still retain a royal title. Sadly, not even the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has changed that opinion much.

Surprising everyone, Prince Harry and Prince William, Prince of Wales, had a bittersweet reunion on September 10 as they and their wives did a walkabout of Windsor Castle, admiring the enormous floral tribute and greeting the crowd. But now, some in the Twitterverse are calling out a photo from the day that appears to show a square-shaped object underneath Meghan's plain black shift dress. As Page Six reports, critics are accusing her of wearing a microphone pack to record the event for selfish purposes.

"The attention-chaser that wants to take a 'break from the public' – recording stuff for the @netflix documentary," sneered one Twitter user. Another worried, "I fear that Harry and Meghan will appear on Balmoral with hidden microphones and sell the Queen's deathbed words to Netflix."

Although the Sussexes have not commented on the rumors, a close source told Page Six, "This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic."