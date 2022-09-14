Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry Is Not Changing His Plans At All With His Memoir

Before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was slated to release a memoir that he himself has called "heartfelt and intimate" around the holiday season this year, 2022 (via The Sun). Back in August, it was reported that the final manuscript had been sent to the publisher, Penguin Random House, by Harry's ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer. At the time, an unnamed publishing source told The Sun that the manuscript was "done and out of Harry's hands."

In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, however, many speculated that Prince Harry's plans to release the memoir as scheduled might change. But Tom Bower, who released a biography about Meghan Markle earlier this year, says that is not the case. Bower told GB News that "Harry is insisting that his book is published in November." He went on to say, "Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it will be a breach of contract. That's what I'm told."

But other sources have given conflicting statements.