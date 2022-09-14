Oprah Faces Backlash Over Comments On Harry And Meghan's Relationship With Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans have changed since his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex happened to be in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth's health problems suddenly worsened. Express confirmed that the duo will be staying put in London until the royal mourning period has concluded. However, plenty of people, particularly in Britain, feel the royal defectors should leave.

In fact, Meghan's trending hashtag on Twitter is anything but flattering, as users demand #MeghanMarkleGoHome. Amid intensifying backlash against the couple, their old friend Oprah Winfrey stepped into the fray to offer her opinion. During an interview with Extra, the legendary talk show host shared how she hoped the royal family could finally make amends while mourning their loss.

Winfrey stated, "When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking ... And hopefully, there will be that." Social media is aghast at the idea she could hope for reconciliation, though. The way many see it, Winfrey helped create the problem in the first place. "Oprah forgets she started this," wrote one, suggesting the host should apologize to get the ball rolling.

Several commentators argued that, in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview, Winfrey allowed the couple to say whatever they wanted, which made matters worse for the royal family. Moreover, there were claims Winfrey was attempting to "do a U-turn out of the RF drama she fully soaked and bathed in last year."