The Heartbreaking Reason You Won't See Meghan And Harry's Kids At The Queen's Funeral

Over the years, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has opened up about the hardships he faced following Princess Diana's death. In his new AppleTV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," he explained in detail how it was challenging for him emotionally. "It was like I was outside of my body. I'm just walking along and doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing. This was my mum, you never even met her," he explained (via People).

He added that he resorted to using substances to drown out his feelings. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he admitted, adding that no one else in the family "was talking about it."

Harry seems to still be processing his grief over his mother's death, and most now balance that with this new loss. In the statement he released following Queen Elizabeth's death, he noted that he's grateful for the time they spent together, including when the queen met his kids. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote.