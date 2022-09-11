Rumors Are Swirling That Archie And Lilibet Might Be Attending The Queen's Funeral

As soon as it was announced that the Queen's funeral will take place on September 19, 2022, royal fans immediately began wondering who would be attending. Of course, we can expect to see senior members of the royal family there, including King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose plans changed immediately when the long-serving monarch passed away last Thursday.

Since the day of the beloved sovereign's funeral will be a bank and school holiday, it's been speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whose titles were updated to include "of Wales" upon the death of their great-grandmother, may also be present at the service (via Hello!).

Now, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separated from their kids Archie and Lilibet — actually, that's Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to you! — one has to wonder if the royal parents plan to include their entire family in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.