Rumors Are Swirling That Archie And Lilibet Might Be Attending The Queen's Funeral
As soon as it was announced that the Queen's funeral will take place on September 19, 2022, royal fans immediately began wondering who would be attending. Of course, we can expect to see senior members of the royal family there, including King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose plans changed immediately when the long-serving monarch passed away last Thursday.
Since the day of the beloved sovereign's funeral will be a bank and school holiday, it's been speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whose titles were updated to include "of Wales" upon the death of their great-grandmother, may also be present at the service (via Hello!).
Now, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separated from their kids Archie and Lilibet — actually, that's Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to you! — one has to wonder if the royal parents plan to include their entire family in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Royal fans may get to see all of the cousins together
According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed that they will remain in Britain until September 19th, when the Queen's funeral is scheduled. The couple had originally planned to return to California — and their kids — much sooner following a series of speaking engagements, according to the Mirror.
Now, it's being reported by Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may ask that Archie and Lilibet's grandmother Doria Ragland fly the kids over to Europe to be with their parents and potentially attend the very-public funeral for Queen Elizabeth.
After all, with Archie being just 3 years old and Lilibet having just turned 1, we can only imagine how hard it is for Meghan and Harry to be away from them and vice versa.
That said, who wouldn't love to see the Cambridge and Sussex cousins together, just days after getting to witness the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together again after more than two years. Incidentally, Twitter was buzzing about the difference in the body language between the two royal couples.