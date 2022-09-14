The Royal Family's Latest Post Gives A Glimpse Into The Queen's 70-Year Reign

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II was represented by a solemn tribute on the royal family's official website. The family's social media accounts have also shared numerous photos, videos, and quotes about Her Majesty, helping her subjects and fans honor her in touching ways. On September 12, the royal family posted various snapshots on Instagram in a moving homage to the queen's legacy. The poignant photos from the queen's life were posted with the caption, "In the old days, the monarch led his soldiers on the battlefield, and his leadership at all times was close and personal. Today things are very different. I cannot lead you into battle, I do not give you laws or administer justice, but I can do something else, I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands."

The post powerfully captures the queen's 70-year reign. Royal expert and author Tina Brown previously talked about the importance of Queen Elizabeth to the people of Britain in April. Brown told The Washington Post, "I'm not even sure that the Brits know how to be British anymore when the queen dies because she has been [there] forever since anyone can remember — I mean, 70 years, we're talking." The former Vanity Fair editor continued to praise the iconic monarch, saying that Her Majesty represented "duty, service, you know, absolute sort of commitment to the British ideal of keeping calm and carrying on. She's the personification of it."