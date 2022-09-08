The Solemn Tribute That Has The Royal Family's Official Website Offline

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. According to CNN, teary crowds gathered outside of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects, with many softly singing "God Save The Queen." The royal family's official website, which went dark once news of her death was announced, confirmed that "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." The website is currently offline while changes are made to accurately reflect new titles and information following Her Majesty's passing.

The website homepage was replaced with a tribute to the late queen, sharing a photo from her coronation along with her birth and death dates. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1952 at the age of 25. The Platinum Jubilee celebration this past summer marked 70 years of the queen's reign, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history. Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren (via BBC).

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, is next in line to inherit the royal throne. Immediately after the announcement of her death, Queen Elizabeth's son Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, became the king and queen consort of England, per the New York Post. Amid the royal website's tribute, information about the whereabouts of the "King and Queen consort" further confirms Prince Charles' new royal title. Many members of the royal family traveled from all over to be at the queen's side in anticipation of her passing.