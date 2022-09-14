Why We May Never Know Queen Elizabeth's Cause Of Death

On the morning of September 8, signs that things were awry regarding Queen Elizabeth II's health began at 11 a.m. GMT when senior minister Nadim Zahawi exited the House of Commons and returned to pass a note to Prime Minister Liz Truss (via NDTV). At 12.32 p.m., a statement was issued by Buckingham Palace confirming that doctors were "concerned" for the queen and that she'd been advised to "remain under medical supervision" at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

As senior members of the royal family made their way up north to be with their mother and grandmother, the British public began to expect the worse. At 6.30 p.m., Buckingham Palace formally announced the death of the former monarch. A spokesperson for the new British prime minister told the press that Truss was made aware of the queen's death at 4.30 p.m (via Twitter). "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," Truss said shortly following the news (via the U.K. government website). "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

Further details surrounding the queen's cause of death haven't been revealed, other than that she "died peacefully" at one of her favorite places in the world (via Town & Country). And it's likely the world will never know what really caused the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth.