Why Queen Elizabeth's Cortege In London Was So Slow

Preparations are underway to cope with the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. The beloved monarch, who was the longest reigning in British history, passed away on September 8 at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. The queen's coffin subsequently embarked on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, per BBC News, where mourners filled the streets to pay their respects.

King Charles III and his queen consort were also there to meet the coffin, with Queen Camilla getting attention for a sweet interaction with a fan who was delighted to meet her. Her Majesty's cortege left her summer home around 10 a.m., making its way through Aberdeen and Dundee, alongside several other smaller villages and towns, en route to Edinburgh.

The Independent reports that upon arrival in London, the coffin was driven to Buckingham Palace, where it once again sat overnight in preparation for the long procession through the streets of the capital. At exactly 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, the queen's cortege began its route "along The Mall Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade, and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square," before finally reaching the Palace of Westminster.

King Charles III and other senior royals walked behind the coffin through London. The coffin itself was carried by a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. As The Guardian notes, the pace was kept "slow and somber," to fit the occasion, with drumming even taking a slower speed during the procession. Troops rehearsed non-stop for days to ensure everything went off without a hitch.