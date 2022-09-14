The Important Role The Guard Of Honor Plays In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

It's been a busy few days for the U.K. troops following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her death signaled the beginning of a series of protocols and events, and a core part of it involved the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the British Army.

On Monday, September 12, the Royal Regiment participated in ceremonies to transport the queen's coffin from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh. Nick Borton, Lieutenant General, Royal Regiment of Scotland, noted that when the soldiers found out about Her Majesty's death, they had "dropped everything" to return to Edinburgh to start practicing their drills in preparation for the ceremonies. "It's been a tremendous honour. It's been very hard work. The soldiers have been working tremendously hard since Friday to gather together all the right uniform, and then relentlessly practise [sic] their drill to the high standards required in order to provide the ceremonial surroundings for the events that are going on," he told The Independent. He added that, to them, it wasn't mere work.

"For us, it's not just a military task, we're saying goodbye to our Commander in Chief and our Colonel." The British Army also noted that the regiment formed a Guard of Honour to deliver their farewell salute to the queen.