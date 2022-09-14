Andrew's Position In The Cortege Procession Speaks Volumes About How The Family Views Him

Although he is participating in all of the funeral services for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, it is unlikely that Prince Andrew will ever return to royal life. "Once it is all over, he will be expected to retreat back to a life lived well under the royal radar," a source told The Telegraph.

Before her passing, Andrew had reportedly been pressuring the queen to reinstate his royal status, including returning as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and getting his daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — working royal statuses, per the Independent. But sources said King Charles III and his heir, William, Prince of Wales, blocked any chance of a comeback and even made sure Andrew was banned from participating in the Knights of the Garter ceremony in June, per Metro. With Elizabeth gone, all hope for Andrew is now essentially lost.

"I think that he will remain very much in the background. There is no way he is going to resume royal duties. So, you could say his retirement continues," Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told The Guardian. "There is no hope, I would suggest, of him returning to the working royal-fold anytime soon."