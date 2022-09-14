What Prince William Told Well-Wishers About His Children Shows How Relatable He Is

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many mourners have come forward to honor and grieve over the late monarch. But what many of us forget is that in addition to her duty as a royal, she was also a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. According to National World, the queen has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren – all of whom are not only mourning their queen, but their matriarch as well.

Often, we see the royal family as untouchable and unrelatable, but as we watch them mourn Queen Elizabeth II, we are seeing a different side to some of them. Recently, the royal family took a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle to greet crowds and view tributes made to the queen, per the Daily Mail. During the walk, the royals stopped to chat with many of the attendees, and during those chats, we got to see just how much regular people can relate to the royal family.