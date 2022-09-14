The Show That Jumped To Netflix's Most-Watched List Following The Queen's Death

As the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many have been finding comfort in the fictional interpretations of her life.

Choices for content on the queen include movies like "The Queen" and "Walking the Dogs," but Netflix revealed this week that for their subscribers, it was "The Crown" that gave them comfort in the wake of the queen's passing. According to Variety, Netflix reports the "royal family drama was watched for 17.6 million hours," making it the 7th most watched English-language TV series on the platform. "HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers," Netflix noted.

"The Crown is a love letter to [Queen Elizabeth II]," Peter Morgan, creator of "The Crown," said after announcing production for Season 5 was paused out of respect for the queen, per Cosmopolitan. Stars of "The Crown" have also spoken out about their love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth, including Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who played the queen in the Netflix show. Colman told Variety she was having a hard time knowing "where to begin" when it came to talking about her feelings for the queen. BBC spoke to Foy, who said she felt Queen Elizabeth II was "an incredible monarch" and that she "united people."

"I'm very honored to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story," Foy added.