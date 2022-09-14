Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).

The queen, who died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral Castle, has been transported to London. Her coffin has gone from Buckingham Palace to Westminster (per CNN).

Her coffin was in the procession, with senior family members King Charles II, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, joining it. They were not the only members of the family who came to pay their respects. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was also there, and fans on Twitter can't stop talking about a subtle gesture she made when entering Westminster Hall.

A video posted on Twitter shows Meghan subtly touching her stomach, making fans wonder if there is a chance she could be expecting again.

Prior to this appearance, fans were already buzzing about her possibly being pregnant. One user wrote, "It's probably not the time but both Kate and Meghan are pregnant." Now, with this gesture, fans are talking again. One fan assumed she was doing it for attention, writing, "Is Meghan pretending to be pregnant with her choice of clothes?" touching on how she chose to wear a coat she wore when pregnant with Archie.