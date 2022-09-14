Lindsey Graham's Proposed National Abortion Ban Has Twitter Fuming

While Congress remains divided on abortion, which remains perhaps the most pressing issue plaguing America right now, Senator Lindsey Graham recently rolled out a bill that would make abortion illegal in every state after 15 weeks of pregnancy (via Politico).

Speaking at a press conference on September 13, Graham said, "I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest, to save the life of the mother" (via Reuters). He also alluded to the upcoming midterm elections, saying, "If we [the GOP] take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we'll have a vote on our bill."

Like most current event rhetoric, Twitter had thoughts. One political commentator tweeted, "Just a reminder that the person crafting national legislation stripping you of your reproductive rights, Lindsey Graham, has no children, no significant other, no family, but is perfectly content to tell you how and when you should have yours." Another tweeted, "I would rather walk barefoot through the streets of El Paso in the middle of July than listen to a damn word that comes out of the mouth of Lindsey Graham."

Business Insider reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wasted no time weighing in on his fellow Republican's proposed bill, stating, "Most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level."