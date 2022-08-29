Lindsey Graham Says Real Trouble Lies Ahead If Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump as multiple investigations are pending against him. Since the January 6 summer hearings concluded, data revealed that an overwhelming majority of voters support the ongoing investigations against Trump, including the FBI's August raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Once headlines broke about the unannounced raid, GOP officials like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia publicly vocalized her support for Trump, tweeting, "Defund the FBI." Similarly, Trump's former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, tweeted his skepticism of the FBI raid, saying: "It appears this raid was, in fact, just about documents. As even some on the left have opined: that is simply outrageous."

Trump has tried to absolve himself of all guilt, citing multiple times that the FBI and Department of Justice are conducting a "witch hunt." And though there have been Republicans clearly advocating in Trump's favor, the New York Times recently reported that members of the GOP have remained rather quiet on the legal matters against Trump as time has progressed. For instance, Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told Fox News, "I would just caution folks not to draw too many conclusions." Youngkin's comment comes after the now-redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit.

One member of the GOP, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, is now offering some insight on what he thinks is in store for the country if Trump is found guilty.